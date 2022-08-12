Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY) Short Interest Update

Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:KCDMY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 2,850.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Barclays downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.
OTCMKTS KCDMY opened at $7.01 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V. has a 52-week low of $5.93 and a 52-week high of $9.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 0.52.
Kimberly-Clark de México, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and commercializes disposable products for daily use by consumers in Mexico. The company offers diapers, pull-up training pants, swim diapers, wet wipes, shampoos, cream and bar soaps, and feeding products for babies; beauty products, including bar soaps, liquid hand soaps, foaming liquid soaps, liquid body washes, micellar water, and makeup removing wipes; and underwear, protectors, feminine pads, and prefolded products for adults.
