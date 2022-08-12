Knight Therapeutics Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GUD)

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (TSE:GUD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Knight Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst E. Leno now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. The consensus estimate for Knight Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Knight Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS.

GUD opened at C$5.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$5.43 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.40. Knight Therapeutics has a twelve month low of C$5.03 and a twelve month high of C$5.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm has a market cap of C$684.30 million and a P/E ratio of -108.55.

Knight Therapeutics ( TSE:GUD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$63.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$52.80 million.

In related news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,504,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$66,738,627.33. In related news, Director Samira Sakhia bought 19,305 shares of Knight Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$5.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$99,999.90. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 136,734 shares in the company, valued at C$708,282.12. Also, insider Sime Armoyan sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.80, for a total value of C$580,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,504,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$66,738,627.33. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 76,760 shares of company stock worth $396,639.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

