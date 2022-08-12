Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.76.

PHG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €17.00 ($17.35) to €16.00 ($16.33) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €21.30 ($21.73) to €18.80 ($19.18) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €45.00 ($45.92) to €39.00 ($39.80) in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €25.00 ($25.51) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th.

Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $20.16 on Friday. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $19.69 and a 52 week high of $48.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.98.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 55,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after buying an additional 7,022 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $524,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth approximately $728,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 4th quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,630 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 14.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

