Lake Street Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Lake Street Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,136 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.2% of Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $7,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,353,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $120.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.82. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $106.06 and a 12 month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $148.00 target price (up previously from $142.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Featured Stories

