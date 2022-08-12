Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter valued at about $5,753,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 1,097.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 455 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 34.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $510,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LRCX. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $497.46 on Friday. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $375.87 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $455.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.59.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $8.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

