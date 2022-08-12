Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at $380,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Lam Research by 2.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $497.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $69.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $455.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $498.59. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.73% and a return on equity of 75.71%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $8.09 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on LRCX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $510.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lam Research from $720.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $613.32.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

