Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) & Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) Head-To-Head Comparison

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) and Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

Landmark Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Truist Financial has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Truist Financial’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Landmark Bancorp $62.09 million 2.01 $18.01 million $2.76 9.06 Truist Financial $23.06 billion 2.93 $6.44 billion $4.41 11.57

Analyst Ratings

Truist Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Landmark Bancorp. Landmark Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Truist Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Landmark Bancorp and Truist Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landmark Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Truist Financial 1 7 4 0 2.25

Truist Financial has a consensus target price of $57.58, suggesting a potential upside of 12.85%. Given Truist Financial’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Truist Financial is more favorable than Landmark Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Landmark Bancorp and Truist Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landmark Bancorp 25.01% 10.52% 1.07% Truist Financial 27.25% 12.14% 1.35%

Dividends

Landmark Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Truist Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Landmark Bancorp pays out 30.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Truist Financial pays out 43.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Landmark Bancorp has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years and Truist Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

25.9% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.8% of Truist Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 17.1% of Landmark Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Truist Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Truist Financial beats Landmark Bancorp on 13 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also one-to-four family residential real estate, construction and land, commercial real estate, commercial, paycheck protection program, municipal, and agriculture loans; and consumer and other loans, including automobile, boat, and home improvement and home equity loans, as well as insurance, and mobile and online banking services. In addition, the company invests in certain investment and mortgage-related securities. It has 30 branch offices in 24 communities across the state of Kansas. The company was founded in 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, Kansas.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts. The company also provides funding; asset management; automobile lending; bankcard lending; consumer finance; home equity and mortgage lending; insurance, such as property and casualty, life, health, employee benefits, workers compensation and professional liability, surety coverage, title, and other insurance products; investment brokerage; mobile/online banking; and payment, lease financing, small business lending, and wealth management/private banking services. In addition, it offers association, capital market, institutional trust, insurance premium and commercial finance, international banking, leasing, merchant, commercial deposit and treasury, government finance, commercial middle market lending, small business and student lending, floor plan and commercial mortgage lending, mortgage warehouse lending, private equity investment, real estate lending, and supply chain financing services. Further, the company provides corporate and investment banking, retail and wholesale brokerage, securities underwriting, and investment advisory services. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated through 2,517 banking offices. The company was formerly known as BB&T Corporation and changed its name to Truist Financial Corporation in December 2019. Truist Financial Corporation was founded in 1872 and is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina.

