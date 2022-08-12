Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) by 84.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,232 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 12,493 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Laredo Petroleum were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LPI. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 800.0% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,125 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum in the first quarter worth $102,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Laredo Petroleum during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Institutional investors own 73.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Laredo Petroleum alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Laredo Petroleum

In other Laredo Petroleum news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $661,202.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,840,340.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $661,202.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 61,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,840,340.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mark David Denny sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $240,787.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,305.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Laredo Petroleum Price Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $120.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $113.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Laredo Petroleum from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.50.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $68.88 on Friday. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.25 and a twelve month high of $120.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 3.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.24.

Laredo Petroleum Profile

(Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company sells oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, it had assembled 166,064 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved undeveloped reserves of 86,592 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Laredo Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laredo Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.