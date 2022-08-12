Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.38.

LVS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Las Vegas Sands to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Las Vegas Sands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $44.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

Institutional Trading of Las Vegas Sands

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LVS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Las Vegas Sands by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,609 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 2.8 %

NYSE:LVS opened at $37.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 3.35. The company has a market cap of $28.80 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.25. Las Vegas Sands has a 52-week low of $28.88 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.53.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.40 million. Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 31.93% and a net margin of 45.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Las Vegas Sands will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

