Lee Klarich Sells 4,135 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total transaction of $2,128,367.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,486,273.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Lee Klarich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Lee Klarich sold 4,162 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.47, for a total transaction of $2,166,196.14.

On Friday, June 10th, Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $516.51 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90. The company has a market cap of $51.46 billion, a PE ratio of -129.78, a P/E/G ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $502.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PANW. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $410,696,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 388.4% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 639,039 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $315,647,000 after buying an additional 508,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadian Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 75.6% in the first quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 551,653 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $343,410,000 after buying an additional 237,500 shares during the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Wolfe Research began coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $610.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

