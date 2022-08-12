LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage Stock Performance

NASDAQ LFVN opened at $4.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.64. The stock has a market cap of $53.89 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.21. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.02.

Institutional Trading of LifeVantage

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LifeVantage in the first quarter valued at $234,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after buying an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 236,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after buying an additional 22,569 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 259,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in LifeVantage by 117.2% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 21,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 11,717 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

LifeVantage Company Profile

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

