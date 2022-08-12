Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNC. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,605,000 after acquiring an additional 299,241 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $14,986,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth $10,683,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,048,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,548,000 after acquiring an additional 154,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Lincoln National by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 298,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,537,000 after acquiring an additional 139,108 shares in the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on LNC shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $80.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $71.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

Lincoln National Trading Up 3.6 %

Lincoln National Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $50.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.76. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.89 and a fifty-two week high of $77.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Lincoln National Profile

(Get Rating)

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers fixed, variable, and indexed variable annuities.

Further Reading

