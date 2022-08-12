Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) Stock Position Raised by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,462 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Lumen Technologies were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Lumen Technologies by 434.9% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,916 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lumen Technologies from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Lumen Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lumen Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Shares of NYSE:LUMN opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The firm has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.97. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.31 and a twelve month high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Lumen Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services under the Lumen, Quantum Fiber, and CenturyLink brands to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets.

