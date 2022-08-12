Lynn Michelle Jurich Sells 75,000 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) Stock

Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $2,597,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,459,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,532,996.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, August 8th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 100,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $3,701,000.00.

On Monday, July 11th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $1,899,750.00.

On Friday, June 10th, Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 150,000 shares of Sunrun stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total value of $3,928,500.00.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $35.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.46 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.76. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $60.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

RUN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Friday, August 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital cut their target price on Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sunrun from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Sunrun from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.87.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sunrun by 11.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 595,311 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after acquiring an additional 58,903 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunrun in the second quarter worth $503,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 9.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 153,981 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,743 shares during the period. Finally, Hartline Investment Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 62.9% in the second quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 227,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,815,000 after purchasing an additional 87,973 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

