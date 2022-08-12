Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) PT Lowered to GBX 330 at Morgan Stanley

Man Group (OTCMKTS:MNGPF – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from GBX 336 ($4.06) to GBX 330 ($3.99) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MNGPF. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Man Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 270 ($3.26) in a report on Monday, April 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 255 ($3.08) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 285 ($3.44) to GBX 305 ($3.69) in a research note on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Man Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Man Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 322 ($3.89) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Man Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $301.40.

Get Man Group alerts:

Man Group Price Performance

Shares of MNGPF stock opened at $2.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.79. Man Group has a 52-week low of $2.31 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

About Man Group

Man Group Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.