Masco Co. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Masco in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp analyst K. Zener now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.93. The consensus estimate for Masco’s current full-year earnings is $4.18 per share.

Get Masco alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.15.

Masco Stock Performance

Shares of MAS opened at $54.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.86 and a 200-day moving average of $54.40. Masco has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.11%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at $572,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 288,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Masco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after purchasing an additional 688,373 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $807,701,000 after purchasing an additional 221,519 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 315,343 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 18.3% in the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,870,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $246,445,000 after purchasing an additional 751,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

Masco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Masco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Masco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.