Matthew A. Drapkin Buys 8,769 Shares of Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Stock

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) Director Matthew A. Drapkin bought 8,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $17,976.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,672,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,346.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Great Elm Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GEG opened at $2.08 on Friday. Great Elm Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.40 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Elm Group

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEG. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Great Elm Group by 49.0% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 298,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 98,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Great Elm Group by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 67,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 20,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 7,419 shares during the last quarter. 45.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group

Great Elm Group, Inc engages in the durable medical equipment and investment management businesses. The company distributes respiratory care equipment, including positive air pressure equipment and supplies, ventilators and oxygen equipment, and replacement parts, as well as provides sleep study services; and rents medical equipment.

