Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA) Rating Reiterated by Oppenheimer

Medicenna Therapeutics (TSE:MDNA – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MDNA. Brookline Capital Acquisition boosted their price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$4.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$5.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$11.00 price objective on shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Medicenna Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.40.

Get Medicenna Therapeutics alerts:

Medicenna Therapeutics Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of Medicenna Therapeutics stock opened at C$1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 8.33 and a current ratio of 8.92. The stock has a market capitalization of C$72.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.72. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of C$0.98 and a 52-week high of C$3.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.63.

Medicenna Therapeutics Company Profile

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., an immunotherapy company, engages in the development and commercialization of Superkines and empowered Superkines for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that has completed Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medicenna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.