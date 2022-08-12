Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Melrose Industries PLC (OTCMKTS:MLSPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $185.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MLSPF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Melrose Industries from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Melrose Industries from GBX 162 ($1.96) to GBX 156 ($1.88) in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Melrose Industries in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Melrose Industries Stock Performance

MLSPF opened at $1.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.76. Melrose Industries has a 52-week low of $1.38 and a 52-week high of $2.65.

About Melrose Industries

Melrose Industries PLC engages in the aerospace, automotive, powder metallurgy, and other industrial businesses in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its Aerospace segment provides airframe and engine structures, and electrical interconnection systems for the aerospace industry in civil airframe and defense platforms.

