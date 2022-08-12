Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) PT Lowered to $68.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush cut their price objective on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

Micron Technology stock opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.68 and its 200-day moving average is $71.63. The company has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Micron Technology has a 12 month low of $51.40 and a 12 month high of $98.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MU. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,632 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Micron Technology by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 3,062 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 46.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 26.5% during the first quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

