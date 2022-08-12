Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Blossom Wealth Management’s 7th Largest Position

Blossom Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,646 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.7% of Blossom Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Blossom Wealth Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 1.4% during the first quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 161,051 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $49,654,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 22.9% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 27,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 77.4% in the first quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,840 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares in the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 4.8% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sweet Financial Partners LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 59.3% in the first quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,460 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MSFT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $335.72.

Microsoft Price Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $287.02 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $279.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.