Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Shares Bought by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 124.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MAA. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. 93.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAA shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $221.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. JMP Securities raised Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.07.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Price Performance

MAA stock opened at $184.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 36.13, a P/E/G ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $158.85 and a 12-month high of $231.63. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $191.02.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.18). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $495.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.85%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.04%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 1,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.27, for a total transaction of $252,395.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,344,105.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

(Get Rating)

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.