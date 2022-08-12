MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Up 39.8% in July

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of YGMZ opened at $2.85 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.
MingZhu Logistics Company Profile
