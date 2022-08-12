MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Short Interest Up 39.8% in July

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 101,200 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the July 15th total of 72,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MingZhu Logistics Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of YGMZ opened at $2.85 on Friday. MingZhu Logistics has a twelve month low of $1.24 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.87.

MingZhu Logistics Company Profile

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company serves sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a truckload fleet with 102 tractors and 76 trailers.

