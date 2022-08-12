Mitsubishi Estate (OTCMKTS:MITEY) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $14.57

Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MITEY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.57 and traded as low as $14.14. Mitsubishi Estate shares last traded at $14.14, with a volume of 38,589 shares traded.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Mizuho upgraded Mitsubishi Estate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.
Mitsubishi Estate Stock Down 0.2 %
The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.57.
Mitsubishi Estate Company Profile
Mitsubishi Estate Co, Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company is involved in the development, leasing, property management, and sale of office buildings; planning, development, and tenant leasing of retail facilities/outlets; investment, development, operational management, and asset management of logistics facilities; operation of 16 hotels under the Royal Park Hotels brand in Japan and the Marunouchi Hotel in the Marunouchi area; and operation of Takamatsu Airport, Miyako Shimojishima Airport Terminal, Mt.
