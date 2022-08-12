Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 324.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.62% of the company’s stock.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

TAP stock opened at $56.70 on Friday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1 year low of $42.46 and a 1 year high of $60.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Announces Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage ( NYSE:TAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TAP. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $58.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Molson Coors Beverage from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.44.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

