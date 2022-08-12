Mutual Advisors LLC Acquires 2,044 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $391,267,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,922,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,330,000 after acquiring an additional 962,570 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,588,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,838,000 after acquiring an additional 148,297 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,735,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,916,000 after acquiring an additional 157,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $188,685,000. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UL stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.81. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $42.54 and a fifty-two week high of $57.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4555 per share. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Societe Generale downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

