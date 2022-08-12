Mutual Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,390,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,512,636,000 after purchasing an additional 426,489 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after purchasing an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after acquiring an additional 176,769 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,854,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,704,000 after acquiring an additional 188,542 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Interpublic Group of Companies Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of IPG opened at $30.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.03. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is 46.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Interpublic Group of Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.