Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 1,403 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MS. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 5.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 4,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5.0% during the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 193,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,954,000 after buying an additional 9,305 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 10.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 41,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,000 after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Morgan Stanley by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 90,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,897,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Morgan Stanley by 412.7% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,002 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $123.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.75.

Morgan Stanley Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE MS opened at $90.20 on Friday. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $109.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $79.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.32). Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 41.89%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

