Mutual Advisors LLC Buys 2,044 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,347 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in Unilever in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Unilever by 61.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.81% of the company’s stock.

UL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Societe Generale downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of UL stock opened at $47.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.81. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.54 and a 12-month high of $57.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4555 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

