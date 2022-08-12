Mutual Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 16,000 Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Avnet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 267,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,024,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Avnet by 262.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,119,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,170,000 after acquiring an additional 810,797 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Avnet by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,590,000 after acquiring an additional 71,654 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 15.3% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 108,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,384,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Avnet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Avnet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.28. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.71 and a one year high of $50.19.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Avnet had a return on equity of 16.46% and a net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Avnet’s payout ratio is currently 14.96%.

Avnet Company Profile

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

Featured Stories

