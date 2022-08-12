Mutual Advisors LLC Grows Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 132.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,212 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,683 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $709,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Community Trust NA increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 60.6% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 127.4% in the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $16,092,990.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,024,961.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total value of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock worth $32,327,782. 0.74% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PSX opened at $88.33 on Friday. Phillips 66 has a 12-month low of $63.19 and a 12-month high of $111.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.92.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.39%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.42%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Citigroup assumed coverage on Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

