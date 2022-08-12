Mutual Advisors LLC Has $601,000 Holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LEG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt in the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 5,894 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 260.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after acquiring an additional 28,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $41.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.19 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.35 and its 200-day moving average is $37.22.

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.97%.

In related news, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total value of $1,070,032.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 2,500 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.35, for a total transaction of $95,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,054,793. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Karl G. Glassman sold 26,401 shares of Leggett & Platt stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.53, for a total transaction of $1,070,032.53. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 852,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,570,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LEG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Leggett & Platt from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. StockNews.com raised Leggett & Platt from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised Leggett & Platt from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Leggett & Platt from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut Leggett & Platt from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.00.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for mattress foundations, adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to produce innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

