Mutual Advisors LLC Has $632,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 567 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 20.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZN stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.67. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $53.63 and a 1-year high of $71.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 2.2%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently -470.72%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AZN shares. UBS Group downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £115 ($138.96) to £120 ($145.00) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on AstraZeneca from £102 ($123.25) to £111 ($134.12) in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Danske began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on AstraZeneca from £105 ($126.87) to £130 ($157.08) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8,840.50.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

