Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases 77 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 8.0% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 12.0% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 13,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 5.9% in the first quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 108.5% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 10.5% in the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS stock opened at $173.18 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.18 and a fifty-two week high of $249.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.27, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.76.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.02). Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.03% and a net margin of 26.14%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. Zoetis’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.48%.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,100,786.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.26, for a total value of $390,623.42. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,269,818.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.31, for a total value of $301,085.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,100,786.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,356 shares of company stock worth $3,250,158 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZTS shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $224.14.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

Further Reading

