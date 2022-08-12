Mutual Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 25,954 Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 25,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $690,000. Mutual Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,266,000. DLD Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,299,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $668,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 41,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 184.1% in the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 193,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,133,000 after buying an additional 125,173 shares in the last quarter. 42.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Romano Tio sold 1,450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $38,207.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $677,036.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 7.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Price Performance

Shares of BRG opened at $25.91 on Friday. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $27.48. The company has a quick ratio of 182.45, a current ratio of 182.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.70. The company has a market capitalization of $772.61 million, a PE ratio of 235.55, a P/E/G ratio of 16.44 and a beta of 1.00.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55). Bluerock Residential Growth REIT had a return on equity of 113.23% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were given a dividend of $0.1625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 590.91%.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

