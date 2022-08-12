Mutual Advisors LLC Reduces Position in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Mutual Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 93.6% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Advisory Resource Group boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 8.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 14,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 33.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings stock opened at $18.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.21. DraftKings Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $64.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The stock has a market cap of $15.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89 and a beta of 2.03.

Several research firms have commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of DraftKings from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.23.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

