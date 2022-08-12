Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 310 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Mutual Advisors LLC lowered its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,582 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PXD. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,503 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $455,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,261 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $8,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,996 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,978 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $5,452,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 473.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 109,709 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $19,954,000 after purchasing an additional 90,569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $228.48 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $231.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $137.54 and a 12-month high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.51.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $9.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.63 by $0.73. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 28.26% and a net margin of 28.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $8.57 per share. This represents a $34.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.00%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $7.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 11.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on PXD. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $345.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Bank of America downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $272.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.35.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In other news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,876 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.02, for a total value of $512,001.70. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,501.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total value of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,497,497.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,835 shares of company stock worth $1,915,277 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

