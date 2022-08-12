Mutual Advisors LLC Sells 4,555 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Mutual Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,230 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,555 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. KGI Securities started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $14.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.85 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $12.40 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

