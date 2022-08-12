Mutual Advisors LLC Trims Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Mutual Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,952 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,114 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,207,253,000 after acquiring an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after buying an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after buying an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after buying an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Micron Technology Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of MU opened at $62.32 on Friday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.40 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.63. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.28.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $165.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Summit Insights cut shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Micron Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.54.

Micron Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.