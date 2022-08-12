National Bank Financial Trims GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF) Target Price to C$64.50

GDI Integrated Facility Services (OTCMKTS:GDIFF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by National Bank Financial from C$70.50 to C$64.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$67.00 to C$63.50 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$52.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Performance

GDI Integrated Facility Services stock opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 12 month low of $32.11 and a 12 month high of $47.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.92.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.