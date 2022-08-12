Naturally Splendid Enterprises (CVE:NSP) Stock Price Down 33.3%

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (CVE:NSP – Get Rating) shares were down 33.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01. Approximately 230,500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 313,254 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$4.96 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.29.

About Naturally Splendid Enterprises

Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of nutritious and delicious plant-based commodity products in Canada. The company offers plant-based food under the Plantein brand; hemp food under the NATERA and CHII brands; protein bars under the Elevate Me brand; and mushroom fortified bars under the Woods Wild brand, as well as various products under the NATERA Sports and NATERA FX brands.

