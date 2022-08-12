NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $89.31

Shares of NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 89.31 ($1.08) and traded as low as GBX 87 ($1.05). NewRiver REIT shares last traded at GBX 88 ($1.06), with a volume of 228,681 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NRR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.39) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th.

NewRiver REIT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 89.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 89.31. The company has a market cap of £264.89 million and a P/E ratio of 4,400.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.71, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

NewRiver REIT Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be given a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.74%. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is presently 355.00%.

In other NewRiver REIT news, insider Allan Lockhart bought 22,500 shares of NewRiver REIT stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 89 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £20,025 ($24,196.47).

About NewRiver REIT

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

