Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,595,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,100 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of NIO worth $75,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG acquired a new position in NIO during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NIO during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in NIO by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in NIO in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NIO by 704.2% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the period. 42.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on NIO. Nomura reduced their price target on NIO from $51.50 to $25.80 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of NIO from $87.00 to $41.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America upgraded NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on NIO from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.71.

NYSE NIO opened at $20.82 on Friday. Nio Inc – has a one year low of $11.67 and a one year high of $44.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.24. NIO had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a negative net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Nio Inc – will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

