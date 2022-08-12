Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Shares Up 9.7%

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) shares shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.27. 699,844 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 21,815,279 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCLH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $33.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a 200 day moving average of $16.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.27). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 166.44% and a negative return on equity of 148.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.93) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26881.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Russell W. Galbut bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407,545.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Norwegian Cruise Line

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5,020.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 56.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Norwegian Cruise Line

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

