Nutex Health (NASDAQ:NUTX) Stock Price Down 9.9%

Nutex Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUTX – Get Rating) dropped 9.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.52 and last traded at $3.54. Approximately 4,528 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,836,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.93.

Nutex Health Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutex Health

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NUTX. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $143,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $152,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in Nutex Health in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000.

Nutex Health Company Profile

Nutex Health, Inc operates as a technology-enabled healthcare services company. It operates through two divisions: Hospital division and Population Health Management division. The Hospital division implements and operates health care models, including micro-hospitals, specialty hospitals, and hospital outpatient departments.

Featured Articles

