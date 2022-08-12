Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Nutrien from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $120.00 price objective on Nutrien in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Nutrien to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $94.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Stock Up 0.2 %

NTR stock opened at $90.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $49.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.93. Nutrien has a 52 week low of $57.45 and a 52 week high of $117.25.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is currently 15.53%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $664,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nutrien during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Nutrien by 72.0% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 85,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after buying an additional 35,873 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Nutrien by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,716,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,035,000 after buying an additional 12,425 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nutrien

(Get Rating)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.