Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on OHI. Raymond James upped their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Omega Healthcare Investors from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.9% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 39,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.0% in the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 64.2% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.91% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Down 0.4 %

Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.10 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a fifty-two week low of $24.81 and a fifty-two week high of $35.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $207.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.06 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 44.01%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.10%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.80%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

