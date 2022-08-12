Oppenheimer Comments on OFS Capital Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:OFS)

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) – Oppenheimer upped their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OFS Capital in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn now forecasts that the investment management company will earn $1.18 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for OFS Capital’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

OFS Capital Stock Up 1.8 %

OFS Capital stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. OFS Capital has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $13.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.75.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.46 million. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 63.06%.

OFS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.30%. OFS Capital’s payout ratio is 52.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OFS Capital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OFS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 82.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,737 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 57,596 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in OFS Capital by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 127,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 56,292 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $522,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in OFS Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OFS Capital during the first quarter worth $411,000. 11.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OFS Capital Company Profile

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It provides flexible capital solutions primarily through debt capital and to a lesser extent, minority equity investments serving the needs of U.S.-based middle-market companies across a broad array of industries.

