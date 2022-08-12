Oppenheimer Comments on Starry Group Holdings, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:STRY)

Starry Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Starry Group in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.52) for the year. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Starry Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.56) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Starry Group’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.
Starry Group (NYSE:STRY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.37 million during the quarter.
Starry Group Stock Down 19.3 %
Shares of NYSE STRY opened at $3.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33. Starry Group has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $10.90.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Starry Group
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tiger Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $181,877,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,799,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,725,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,815,000. Finally, Birch Grove Capital LP acquired a new position in Starry Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,649,000.
Insider Transactions at Starry Group
In related news, major shareholder Tiger Global Management Llc sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.37, for a total value of $402,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 757,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,070,298.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 293,386 shares of company stock worth $1,397,133.
Starry Group Company Profile
Starry Group Holdings, Inc operates as a next generation licensed fixed wireless technology developer and internet service provider. The company is deploying gigabit capable broadband to the home using its hybrid fiber fixed wireless technology. It serves approximately 5.3 million households through deploying its gigabit network in six U.S.
