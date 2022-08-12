Oppenheimer Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer raised their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Cannae in a research note issued on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Cannae’s current full-year earnings is ($2.48) per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Cannae from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Cannae Stock Down 0.6 %

CNNE opened at $23.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.89. Cannae has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $36.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.80.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($2.68). Cannae had a negative net margin of 104.42% and a negative return on equity of 17.80%. The business had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.55) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cannae

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNNE. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Cannae by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Cannae by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Cannae

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 7,871,685 shares of Cannae stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.81, for a total value of $108,707,969.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 80,406,356 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,411,776.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 7,959,929 shares of company stock worth $109,675,055 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

